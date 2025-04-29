Entertainment

35 years of Round the Twist

ABC News

April 29, 2025 11:32 am

[Source: ABC News]

Welcome to Cheat Sheet, where we give you all the intel you need about iconic shows. In honour of its 35th anniversary, this time we’re looking at surreal Australian kids’ show Round the Twist.

“Have you ever, ever felt like this?”

For many Australians, this one simple question is enough to conjure up imagery of mermen covered in nails, fluff monsters under the bed and a singular white lighthouse.

Article continues after advertisement

It is, of course, the opening lyric to Round the Twist, the television adaptation of author Paul Jennings’ short stories.

Due to the show’s split history, it has the unique honour of capturing two generations of Australian kids — one in the early 90s and another in the early 2000s.

But it very nearly became a victim of poor commercial-television programming.

Now celebrating the 35th year since its premiere on Aussie TV, Round the Twist has become ingrained in our cultural identity.

So, if you’ve got school-aged kids ready to give it a go or you just want to dip into a little nostalgia, here’s all you need to know (or be reminded) about Round the Twist.

What is Round the Twist about?

In the late 80s, Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF) director Patricia Edgar was hunting around for a kids show that was undeniably Australian, when a book of short stories from Victorian writer Paul Jennings came across her desk.

Jennings had been publishing his eclectic, irreverent stories for older children for a couple of years when Edgar asked to adapt them into a TV show. He jumped at the chance.

As Jennings had never penned a screenplay before, Edgar paired him up with script supervisor Esben Storm who would also go onto direct episodes and feature as school teacher Mr Snapper.

It was decided that the show would revolve around a family, with each episode serving as an adaptation of one of Jennings’ stories.

A single father of four himself, Jennings based most of the Twist family on his own. There’s daggy single dad Tony, grotty youngest boy Bronson, politically minded middle child Linda and preening eldest son Pete, who Jennings says is not based on his own child but rather himself as an adolescent.

The Twist family resides in a cliff-side lighthouse in the fictional coastal town of Port Niranda, a home they share with series antagonists the money-hungry real estate agent Harold Gribble, and his sycophantic wife and bully son who is simply known as Gribble.

Despite it being made for an Australian audience, Round the Twist first premiered in the UK in April 1990. The first episodes were broadcast on the BBC in a prime 5pm time slot and quickly started pulling in an average of 5 million viewers per episode.

By the time it premiered in Australia, in August 1990 on Channel Seven, local audiences were champing at the bit for the Twist family. But Seven all but buried the show, labouring it with a dismal 8:30am Sunday time slot — when most of its target audience was still sleeping.

“I mean, how many other Australian series, which cost $3 million to make, have been shown at 8.30am Sundays?” journalist Lawrie Masterson wrote in TV Week at the time. “If this is a new trend in programming, it requires an explanation.”

By 1992, a second season of the show was in production with a different cast of kids (the original actors had aged out of their characters) and a different broadcaster, with ABC pre-ordering the sophomore season and purchasing the re-run rights to the first.

The stage was set for a third season but it would be another seven years before it materialised.

The impact of Round the Twist
After the second season of Round the Twist premiered, relations began to sour between Jennings and Storm. The author was consulted for everything related to the series but chafed at Storm not allowing him final decisions, Edgar recounted in a 2019 oral history.

The schism between the two men meant talks of a third season went quiet. But the show’s popularity continued to soar as re-runs played on ABC, BBC and Disney’s European channels.

Towards the end of the millennium, Edgar made the decision to push forward with season three of Round the Twist based on original stories and without Jennings’ involvement.

Edgar and Storm gathered a group of writers to create the third season, with a new cast of kids and a new Tony in Andrew Gilbert.Yuckles (S2EP10)
Grubby developer Gribble Sr wants to cut down a huge section of Port Niranda’s forest to make way for a casino with plastic trees. The only thing standing in his way is local resident Nell’s claim that the forest is the only home to a rare mushroom species, the titular yuckles.

Alas, no-one has ever seen a yuckle in living memory. So, after Nell sprains her ankle, it’s up to the Twist siblings to snap a fresh picture and save the forest. With convincing effects that far outpace the year it was made, Yuckles is one of numerous examples of Round The Twist sneaking in pro-environment messaging among buckets of goop.

Quivering Heap (S2EP11)
While a few Round the Twist episodes flirt with the frightening, this season two episode has the potential to be genuinely scary … until you make it to the signature Twist twist.

Pete nabs the lead role in the school’s production of Dracula (as well as the opportunity to suck Fiona’s neck). Jealous understudy Gribble locks Pete in a grubby public toilet to keep him from opening night where he meets an honest-to-goodness ghost. The mohawked spook is one test away from graduating out of his dunny prison but Pete isn’t buying what he’s selling, even when the spirit dangles him off a high-rise (another shout-out to the surprisingly advanced SFX) so the two team up to get Pete back on stage.

The Big Burp (S3EP1)
Season three and four moved away from Jennings’ stories but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some terrific episodes. This season three opener sees Pete, desperate for a wee, relieve himself on a nearby tree. But this isn’t any old oak, as a beautiful tree sprite appears before Pete and asks to be his girlfriend.

Unfortunately for Pete, biology is a little different for dryads and his wizzing on her bark means that Pete’s now pregnant with her tree sprite offspring. Pete goes through all the normal pregnancy things like morning sickness and a rapidly expanding belly before culminating in a bizarre birthing scene where he literally burps up a baby. The episode is a soft dip into body horror that is rarely seen in modern children’s television.

 

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Walesi Report still with FICAC

Lami communities unite to fight dengue

Security to be enhanced at major ports

FNU empowers women in academia for social change

Special needs segregation concerns raised

Fiji eyes local IV fluid manufacturing

Mother calls on women to escape abuse

Vanua Levu Road project progressing well

New school policy announced

No cement shortage expected: FCCC

Plans for new climate, forest education curriculum

35 years of Round the Twist

Putin announces May 8-10 ceasefire, Ukraine wants truce now

Drua no longer in the hunt

WRC drivers reach agreement with FIA on swearing

Fréwaka: A haunting of Irish trauma

Pakistan defence minister says military incursion by India is imminent

Netflix’s ‘You’ Ends With Joe Goldberg Facing His Horrific Truth

Power begins to return after huge outage hits Spain and Portugal

Conclave: How a movie mirrors a real papal election

Canadians vote in election dominated by concerns about Trump

Trump orders crackdown on sanctuary cities

US lawyer for Venezuelans held in El Salvador says government denied her access to clients

New champion to be crowned in the under 19 grade

Ba Women FC in camp

Kiran strengthens support for Daulomani Home

Paris St Germain set for Arsenal clash

Liverpool to celebrate historic title with parade

Prosecutors charge Vancouver man with murder for attack on Filipino festival

Kiran responds to Kumar's domestic violence claims

Police probe domestic violence incident

Minister updates parliament on school reconstruction

Team Fiji needs $3.5M for Mini Games

Candidates in Canada election make final pitches under shadow of Vancouver tragedy

Work underway to address gaps in aviation security

Primary School Netball starts tomorrow

US military limits disclosing details on Yemen strikes

Two men at police station following viral fight

Pacific surge in NCDs rate

North Korea confirms troop deployment to Russia

Brothers to feature for Fiji at LA 7s

Tennessee Board of Parole recommends that governor pardon country star Jelly Roll

Export potential boosted by targeted workshop

Levuka heritage sites rehabilitation work begins

Liverpool fans finally celebrate Premier League title triumph

More than 30,000 people pack Rome church to visit Pope Francis' tomb

MP calls for drug testing at Coca-Cola games

72% of U.S goods enter Fiji duty-free: Kamikamica

Death toll from blast at Iran's Bandar Abbas port rises to 40

Tevita Kapawale’s murder trial nears conclusion

Baby Pearl claims two wins in Australia

Fiji and China join forces to transform TVET landscape

Rewa rides high on team encouragement

Jennifer Aniston cheekily acknowledges her Easter egg cameo on ‘The Last of Us’

Tree planting to enhance food and water security

FRU calls on fans for support this weekend

Jon Hamm explores the Dodgers and a dark history in Los Angeles in ‘The Big Fix’

Jalen Brunson fuels late rally as Knicks edge Pistons in Game 4

Trump officials push Russia-Ukraine peace deal after Vatican meeting

Fiji records $14m trade surplus with US

Ecuador opposition objects to election results after being denied recount

George Lucas says there’s a valid reason why Yoda speaks so strangely

Villages to benefit from forest protection efforts

Women graduate from entrepreneurship training

Ryan Reynolds celebrates Wrexham football club’s historic promotion

Israel says it strikes Hezbollah missiles in southern Beirut

Kim Kardashian expected to testify about violent 2016 Paris robbery as alleged ‘Grandpa Gang’ faces trial

Car plows through Vancouver Filipino festival, killing at least 11

Gaza ceasefire talks make some progress, Qatari PM says

Drua coach hails Savea's influence

Ba gets first win of the season

Western Division leads in family violence cases

Minister clarifies wage increase details

Matanisiga's double dazzler seals Rewa’s win

Aging infrastructure hinders Ministry’s work

Chaudhry defends son's online racist statements

Police pay tribute to ACP Raikaci

Liverpool thrash Tottenham to secure Premier League title

Somalia's prime minister appoints new defence minister in reshuffle

Ministry clarifies position on FCEF’s allegations

Man City beat Forest 2-0 to reach third straight FA Cup final

Recycling program postponed

Loloma Hour campaign

Investigation underway after mini-bus accident

There’s a reason why Yoda speaks so strangely

Domestic violence claims two lives

Panic in Pakistan as India vows to cut off Kashmir water supply

Kiran demands zero tolerance on family violence

Worker welfare at sea under spotlight

Raboiliku humbled by dual championship success

Matuku villages set for better connections

Collective action powers life-saving care for children

Tui Macuata backs police chief

Valentine hat-trick fuels Nadroga Victory

How realistic is the movie, ‘Conclave’?

Aniston cheekily acknowledges her Easter egg cameo - The Last of Us

Stephen Curry's 36 points help Warriors rally past Rockets

‘You’ brought Joe Goldberg’s story to a fitting conclusion

MGM pays for parents’ grandstand tickets

Jay Leno embraces being a caregiver for his wife

Fiji U19s bounce back with win over PNG

Fijiana player questioned, Matawalu’s wife recovering

Accident leaves several injured

Council pushes budget fixes

Fiji secures Indonesian support for agriculture

Barcelona sink Real Madrid in extra time to win Copa del Rey title

Rome and the world bid farewell to Pope Francis

Eubank outpoints bitter rival Benn in emotional fight

Johansson and Goggins to host final two episodes of ‘SNL’

Duran double seals Al-Nassr's passage to Asian Champions League semis

Moana Pasifika magic leaves Drua dreams drowning

Djokovic faces 'new reality' after Madrid exit

Unity and transparency at the core, says Prasad

Fraudulent traders fined

Blast at key Iranian port kills eight:more than 750 injured

Cunha dismantles Leicester in sixth successive win for Wolves

Ministry faces staffing crisis

Ipswich relegated from Premier League after 3-0 loss at Newcastle

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer defends 'swinger' lifestyle after rapper rejected plea

Real Estate to lead Fiji’s growth

Fulham leave it late to beat Southampton 2-1

Brighton's Mitoma and Baleba strike late to sink West Ham

Sarr and Eze send Palace soaring past Villa into FA Cup final

Chelsea beat Everton 1-0: reignites Champions League hopes

Moana Pasifika out-muscles Drua

India, Pakistan exchange gunfire for 2nd day as ties plummet after attack

MBHS and MGM retain Fiji Finals titles

Simpson and Biu claim best athletes title

Jurors can see video of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs beating Cassie at hotel in 2016, judge rules

Finding the right balance on the field

Coaches reflect on win

Government puts Fiji first, not votes

Ministry pressured over audit failures

Hummingbird META set to soar

Wrexham has another promotion in sight and Ryan Reynolds can hardly stand the tension

Baby Pearls ready for three-day clash in Australia

Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein accuser, dies by suicide

Movie Review: A tactile, retro-coded fantasy in ‘The Legend of Ochi’

Marist retains boys' title

India hunts militants in Kashmir

Split second drama in senior 200m finals

Billy Idol on his first album in over a decade, surviving addiction, the Rock Hall and more

Ukraine deal close after envoy Witkoff meets Putin

Shannon Sharpe is stepping away temporarily from ESPN amid sexual assault lawsuit

MGM to retain girls title

At least 11 Sudanese killed in drone strike on displacement camp

Burese leaps for gold

Triple podium finish for Grammar

Cheech and Chong ride once more

More than 100,000 pay respects to Pope Francis

Tova one step closer to turning his dream into a reality

Athletes draws strength from daily struggles

Movie Review: ‘The Accountant 2,’ with Ben Affleck, isn’t quite a write-off

Athletes learn core values at Coca-Cola Games

US charges Milwaukee judge with obstructing immigration arrest in Trump crackdown

Parents emotional after daughter's win

Invasive pest detected in Nadi

Jensen McRae makes authentic folk-pop the internet can’t resist

Tourists spend less despite strong numbers

Ratubaka reigns supreme in distance events

Arijit Singh cancels Chennai concert after Pahalgam terror attack

Drua brace for Battle of the Pacific

Nalilo’s gold sparks pride

Behind the scenes at Fiji Finals

Rewa roar back to stun Lautoka

Women vendors shine at Fiji Finals

No charges for Bainimarama:FICAC

Ministry lacks authority to regulate fish prices

Council urges online safety

Djokovic flying the flag for the 'older guys' amid generational shift

UN agency runs out of food aid in Gaza: Israeli blockade

Chiefs cement spot on top with Force win

Lynagh at the double as Reds avoid a case of the Blues

Chand reflects on 100m final

Close finishes in 4x100 finals

Vugakoto shatters high jump record

Tabuya rewards Nasilivata after historic 100m dash

Marist, MGM keep their edge at Coca-Cola Games

The unsung hero for Nakauvadra athletes

Turuva and Tuva lead Natabua to 400m glory

Court remands Savusavu officers on rape charges

Rewa takes a step at a time

Economist calls for end to US global power politics

Ministry appeals for public action to tackle outbreak

Improving child health access

Innovation and sustainability key to real estate future

Coco Jones is fearless on debut album ‘Why Not More?’

Eastgate to represent Fiji at Aerobic Gymnastics World Cup

Yat Sen strikes gold in long jump after 13-year wait

Trump poised to offer Saudi Arabia over $100 billion arms package, sources say

Harvey Fierstein to be awarded special Tony Award for lifetime in the theater

‘SNL’ to close out its 50th season with Scarlett Johansson and Bad Bunny

Bulikiobo wins 1500m gold for JNC

No medal, but dad proud of son’s Fiji Finals run

Complaint against DPM Prasad closed by FICAC

Marist and MGM ahead of the pack

Pakistan closes air space for Indian airlines, warns against water treaty violation as ties plummet

Samoa honored to be part of Fiji Finals

Kamikamica vows to strengthen ethics in Real Estate

FNU shifts research focus