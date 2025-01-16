Women leading Fiji’s investment drive

Fiji’s financial landscape is witnessing a transformative shift, with women taking the lead in investments to secure their financial independence and uplift their families and communities.

Unit Trust of Fiji chair Lavinia Kaumaitotoya says women play a pivotal in driving financial empowerment, noting their growing participation in both individual and group investments.

“The women are the savers. In Fiji, we have quite a few women’s groups. It’s the women who bring their children to us. What can we do without our mothers?”

To support this growing trend, UTOF launched the Noqu Vanua Investment Scheme in April 2023, aimed at empowering women in rural areas to invest and actively participate in shaping their financial futures.

UTOF Chief Executive Vilash Chand says women are often the driving force behind group investments and community engagement.

“In terms of comparison, we have seen that a lot of mums and the ladies are the driving forces behind group investments, behind Mataqali accounts. We’ve been going to villages and having meetings, and we see how the community gets engaged, with the majority of women empowering the group to start investing.”

Women now account for a significant portion of UTOF’s 60,000 account holders receiving dividends.

In 2024, the trust distributed over $7 million in dividends, with women-led groups and families among the beneficiaries.

The trust’s efforts, combined with women’s proactive participation, are not only reshaping individual lives but also strengthening communities across Fiji.