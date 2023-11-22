Taxi license freeze under review

The freeze on the issuance of public service licenses for taxis remains in place; however, the decision is currently under assessment.

Minister for Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, says one of the key issues being addressed is the need for further consultations regarding the operations from the base and the open taxi rank system.

Ro Filipe disclosed that there are presently over 14,000 PSV permits issued, with the majority allocated to taxis.

The Transport Minister says they’ve noted delays in the submission of applications due to the various compliance requirements.

“Prior to issuing the applications for new PSV permits and licenses, the LTA first issues out a checklist to customers so that they may meet the necessary requirements for the application. This has been an ongoing process.”

Ro Filipe adds that the government is working on reviewing the sale of permits.

He adds that there are other contentious issues that are also urgent, and the government intends to resolve them by the end of the year.