Several millions of dollars generated from concert

There was a significant economic boost to Nadi as thousands of locals and international visitors flocked to watch the two-day Homecoming Concert.

According to the President of the Nadi Chamber of Commerce Dr Ram Raju says several millions of dollars would have also been generated from the flow-on effect.

Dr Raju praised the event’s success, highlighting its positive impact on the local economy.

“Obviously meant a lot to the business community, as well as all the stakeholders, such as the hotels and taxi drivers, food and beverage-wise. So there was a lot of business that generated, and we were very pleased.”

Dr Raju states that the concert’s success was evident not only in the high number of attendees but also in the significant increase in accommodation inquiries and bookings.

Hotels and resorts in Nadi and even as far as Sigatoka and Lautoka were fully booked leading up to the concert day, which is significant for the tourism industry.

The Beach Club Wailoaloa Managing Director Lara Khan highlights the tremendous spike in visitors starting from Wednesday, which continued through to yesterday.

“Yeah, that was amazing. I mean, for an event to be organized within five weeks in the influx of people that had flown in for it was amazing. We operate Naisoso Villas and had so much enquiries in regards to accommodation and the beach club itself as a restaurant and bar had a huge influx of people coming out at night for breakfast, lunch and dinner, because Wailoaloa so full.”

Marriott International Fiji Hotels Market Director of Sales & Distribution Javed Shameem says that as the preferred accommodation provider for the organizers and the performers, Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort and Sheraton Denarau Villas experienced an increase in foot traffic with diners visiting the resort.

Shameem adds that this also led to a boost in staff morale as they catered to the famous personalities on site.

Nadi has the potential to host more such large-scale concerts in the future, as it has the necessary infrastructure, ample accommodation options and the ability to cater to thousands of visitors.