Post Fiji to print death and marriage certificates

[File Photo]

Fijians will now be able to print Marriage and Death Certificates at Post Fiji outlets, a service previously limited to Birth Certificates.

This as the Ministry of Justice, in conjunction with Post Fiji Limited launched the expansion of its BDM services.

The collaboration aims to create a more exclusive and efficient system, integrating the Ministry’s expertise with Post Fiji’s reliable infrastructure and extensive network across the country.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative, Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga highlights the benefits this partnership would bring to the people of Fiji

“This new system will ensure that Fijians can access essential documents with greater convenience, bringing services closer to the people and making them more accessible.”

Turaga states that prior to this, only Birth Certificates could be printed at Post Fiji offices, but with the expanded services, more vital records will now be available, streamlining the process for families and individuals who need the documents.

Post Fiji Chief Executive, Isaac Mow, expressed his gratitude to the Ministry for this initiative, noting that it will not only benefit the public but also bolster Post Fiji’s role in delivering essential services.

He believes this partnership will expand the work carried out by Post Fiji, creating a trusted and efficient working environment that strengthens their relationship with the people of Fiji.