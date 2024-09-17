Plan to boost Fiji's economic stability

Aerial shot of Suva City [File Photo]

The government is set to enhance economic stability with today’s launch of the Prime Minister’s Vision for Fiji and the National Development Plan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says these initiatives are designed to drive sustainable growth, progress, and security for all Fijians.

He says the government is committed to fostering growth and innovation by supporting community initiatives, cultural celebrations and religious observances.

With $6 billion Fijian in investment across various sectors, Kamikamica states that efforts are underway to streamline processes and reduce bottlenecks, creating a more conducive business environment.

He also highlighted the importance of digitization in enhancing efficiency and productivity.

He says technology is essential for building a robust digital economy. Improved internet connectivity, with companies like Starlink and Google establishing their presence, will boost communication and access to information, especially in remote areas.

The Minister says the Ministry is pursuing new industries such as medicinal cannabis and commercial agriculture to diversify and strengthen the economy.

Kamikamica urged exploration of new markets and innovative business models for sustainable growth.

He adds that the “Farm to Fork” initiative exemplifies how local agricultural production can integrate with the tourism sector, boosting the economy and promoting sustainable practices.

This initiative, Kamikamica believes aligns with global trends and attracts eco-conscious travellers, reflecting a commitment to local and international demands.