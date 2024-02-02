New store enhances shopping experience

A sales assistant helping out a customer

The opening of the new Home and Living and TechHQ store in the newly built Damodar City complex in Labasa today has introduced a lavish shopping environment for shoppers.

This branch has provided employment opportunities to eight staff.

Home and Living’s General Manager Sales and Operation, Ronald Narayan, says this is a big investment for them and is reflective of their confidence in the opportunities that are available in the North.

According to the general manager sales and operations, there is huge business opportunity in the North.

Narayan says the store offers a convenient and modern shopping experience for consumers in the North.

“Our store has really brought up the standard Fiji Wide. We have spent a good dollar here in Damodar City, Labasa. If you bench mark the store and go to countries like Australia and New Zealand, you will find a store like this in those countries. So this is what we have brought for Labasa, and it is a big investment for us.”

This is Home and Living’s second outlet in Labasa, and in addition to its Taveni store, they now have a total of four outlets in Vanua Levu.