Nabouwalu Township Project depends on collaboration

Nabouwalu port

The Nabouwalu Town Taskforce Committee has asked the government for the development lease to begin the work for the Nabouwalu Township Project.

Chair Jale Sigarara says the progress of the project depends on this as well as the collaboration between the Board of Directors and trustees.

Sigarara highlighted this in response to the concerns regarding the delays in the commencement of the project.

Article continues after advertisement



Nabouwalu

He says in April this year, the task force handed over the responsibility to the trustees from the nine districts, and even the board members have not had any meetings following their appointment.

Sigarara says the plan now is to obtain the development lease agreement to determine when real construction and building work can begin.

“The government too, at this point, is only giving bits of the funds for the Nabouwalu town development project and not the full amount. So one of the mandates that was discussed in the last meeting was for the government to give us the development lease because right now we don’t have the authority or power to disclose when the development and construction works will begin.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo says that the government has plans to work with the province for the township project under the Ministry of Local Government, Bua Province office, and Naulumatua Holdings Limited.

Vosarogo adds that the first plan for Nabouwalu town was made in 1976, under the Ratu Mara government, and 48 years later nothing is still done, which really calls for the urgency to collaborate more by all parties for the development of Bua province.

Meanwhile, the government is currently focusing on the construction of the Nabouwalu passenger terminal building, which is scheduled to be completed by November this year.