Mushroom Association aims to expand local production

The Fiji Mushroom Association is aiming to expand local production and reduce Fiji’s dependence on imported mushrooms in the next five years.

Fiji imports about $0.9 million worth of mushrooms annually, or about 124 metric tons.

Most of the mushrooms sold in Fiji are imported as fresh, canned, or dried.

Fiji Mushroom Association President Seruwaia Kabukabu says mushroom cultivation, though new to Fiji, presents immense potential.

At the moment we are selling fresh mushrooms, and we’re also doing value-adding pickles and sauces and dried mushrooms and powder mushrooms. So we intend to go out on our brands and go to our two markets to go on supermarket shelves.

Kabukabu expressed optimism about future growth, aiming to tap into hotel markets and explore export opportunities as part of their strategic plans.

She adds they need to move out to hotels, increase exports, and reduce imports of mushrooms.

The National Engineering Research Center of Juncao Technology has been assisting the association, as they have trained more than 2,700 people.