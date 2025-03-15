More rooms to address accommodation issues in Labasa

A popular getaway nestled among the cane fields of Labasa has expanded its services to meet the growing demand for accommodation in the area.

Vuo Holiday Homes, which initially operated with just four villas, has added seven more rooms within two months.

Managing Director Jiten Chand says this expansion not only supports business growth but also creates employment opportunities in Labasa.

Vuo Holiday Homes Managing Director Jiten Chand.

Additionally, the facility helps meet accommodation needs when the Northern Division hosts national events.

“So now we’ve got 11 accommodations in the two villa-holding homes. So in those 11 accommodations, you can book single rooms. You can book a deluxe room with a double and a single bed, and you can book rooms with a kitchen.”

He says the next plan is to develop an event space and facility to host larger gatherings, addressing a gap in the community.

“So we can accommodate at least 300 to 350 people in that marquee, and you know, give a venue of some sort of comfort to our community around here.”

Labasa Special Administrator Samuela Ligairi acknowledges the initiative of Vuo Homestay, which is elevating Labasa to another level.

Meanwhile, also part of the plans is the completion of the Vuo Nursing Station before the construction of a police station in the area.

