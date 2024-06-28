Milestone interest rate for FNPF members

The Fiji National Provident Fund will be paying the highest interest rate of eight percent in twenty years.

A total of $561.5 million will be paid to 417,722 members’ accounts on Sunday 30th June.

Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu says this remarkable achievement is a testament to the effectiveness of FNFP’s investment strategies, which have been meticulously crafted to optimize returns, diversify our portfolio, and focus on resilient sectors for sustainable growth.

Article continues after advertisement

Vodonaivalu says the increase in income, has been driven by several key contributors.



FNPF CEO Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu

He adds government bonds have been a significant source of total income earned, accounting for 30% of the total.

Equities have also performed well, contributing 51%, commercial debt 11% and Property & other portfolio eight percent.

Vodonaivalu says these results align with FNPF’s core strategies of optimizing existing investments, diversifying across various asset classes, and focusing on resilient sectors for sustainable returns.

Of the income earned from equities and commercial debt, the Fund’s telco assets generated nine percent and hotel assets accounts for 24 percent.

He adds that these strategies have collectively enabled FNPF to deliver outstanding results and reaffirm our dedication to providing exceptional value to our FNPF members.

Vodonaivalu says a few of their recent investments are a testament to their forward looking strategy, for example, the acquisition of shares in Future Farms – Rooster Chicken and Fletcher Higgins of Fletcher Construction and the mix-use commercial/industrial property assets.

He adds the Fund’s offshore investments, although restricted, has grown exponentially and generated good returns.

Vodonaivalu highlights the Fund also strives to provide members with satisfying digital experiences such as the myFNPF App, employer portal and enabling online payment solutions.

Members will be able to view their new balance on the myFNPF App and other digital platforms, from Monday 1st July.

FNPF’s digital platforms will be offline on Sunday 30th June from 8am to 7pm.