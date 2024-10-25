Mentorship and training key for entrepreneurs' growth

[File Photo]

Access to markets and product diversification remain challenges for many young and female entrepreneurs, says Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali.

Ali believes these challenges stem from a lack of resources, networking opportunities, and support systems, which often hinder their ability to diversify their products and reach a broader audience.

He says partnership between the public and private sectors is key to enhancing Fiji’s agriculture business while also attracting investors.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fiji’s agriculture sector is at a crossroads, and with the right support, we can transition from traditional farming practices to a future commercially vibrant agribusiness-driven sector that is driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability—an environmental sector where MSMEs can thrive because they receive the right support—the incubation, the accelerator support, the mentorship, the training.”

Ali stresses that through technology they can enhance the prospects of young and female entrepreneurs, fostering innovation and growth in the sector.

Business Assistance Fiji General Manager, Ramesh Chand, says they are organizing workshops aimed at equipping agribusiness owners with methods to streamline their operations and improve ease of doing business.

“The idea behind it is to build a network of agribusinesses, which will include all those who have applied for this competition. So we have built a network, and we will continue to work with them and provide the support that they need.”

He adds that product diversification is a key driver of sustainable economic growth, fostering a dynamic and robust marketplace.