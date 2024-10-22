IVS highlight key areas for tourism growth

[Source: Tourism Fiji/ Facebook]

Tourism Fiji is aiming to explore ways to lengthen stays and encourage repeat visits.

While focusing on the report released by the 2023 International Visitor Survey (IVS), the data also highlights a need to expand accessibility, particularly for travellers with disabilities, and further promote Fiji’s sustainability initiatives.

The report further highlights that last year female travellers represented 52% of visitors, with Australia (47%), New Zealand (24%), and the USA (11%) leading in numbers.

41% of visitors travel as couples, 39% in groups, and 20% solo.

Campaigns like the GoPro Summit, Spartan Fiji 2023, WSL Fiji Pro and Melbourne Storm’s NRL match attracted sports and adventure travellers, highlighting Fiji’s appeal for outdoor experiences expanding inland.

While sustainability is a core focus, the IVS data indicates room for improvement in visitor engagement.

Tourism Fiji is committed to building on the successes of 2023 while addressing key challenges.