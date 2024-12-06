Investment activity shows positive growth

[File Photo]

Fiji is seeing a strong boost in investment and business confidence this year, driven by major projects across the country.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad highlighted this while shedding light on developments in tourism, construction, and government-funded projects.

He says one key sign of this growth is an 11.2 percent increase in domestic cement sales up to September 2024, showing higher construction activity.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds lending by banks for investment purposes has risen by 25 percent with most of it supporting the building and construction sector.

“Investment activity also continues to progress. Investor confidence is currently high as evidenced by the new investments and construction happening around the country. I take this opportunity to thank our investors/businesses for the positive attitude and for helping the Government with confidence building.”

Professor Prasad also highlighted several large projects, including the $300 million replacement of four major bridges and a new project by global technology company Google.

He says together with this, tourism developments in the West, is helping to strengthen investor confidence in Fiji’s economy.