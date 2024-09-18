Homecoming concert huge for tourism: DPM

Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka has expressed his pride on the recent Homecoming concert which had a huge impact on the tourism sector.

Gavoka says it was an eye-opener for the country and a testament to their ability to complement tourism offerings through vibrant events.

He stresses that the event, which drew thousands of fans from across the region, showcased not only George “Fiji” Veikoso’s talent but also the country’s capability to host large-scale concerts.

“Huge part of tourism is also events. And events like this really contribute to the success of tourism. So, hats off to George and the people who had faith in putting this together. I really salute them, you know, something of their magnitude. Untried, to have that faith to, you know, to persevere and hold it. It’s really something that we should be proud of.”

The Tourism Minister says leading into last weekend, Nadi’s atmosphere was vibrant and the concert was electrifying adding to the flow of effect towards the economy.

Gavoka also acknowledges the concert’s role in inspiring local artists, as Veikoso opened doors for other Fijian artists to connect with a global audience.

Tourism Fiji Chief Operating Officer Leigh Howard says events like the Homecoming concert inject a lot of economic benefits into the country.

Howard states that they want to see more of these shows in future.

He also reveals that Tourism Fiji will try and partner with the concert organizers for next year’s event.