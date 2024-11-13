GPH names Clark as new GM

Newly appointed General Manager at GPH, Robert Clark [Source: Supplied]

The Grand Pacific Hotel has appointed Robert Clark as its new General Manager.

With over 20 years of luxury hospitality experience, including roles at leading properties in New Zealand and Fiji, Clark brings a strong commitment to guest excellence and innovation.

This appointment coincides with the hotel’s major rebranding as it joins the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts family, under the guidance of Portfolio GM Lachlan Walker.

Clark’s expertise will be instrumental in the planned 2025 refurbishment, which aims to enhance the hotel’s unique blend of South Pacific elegance and modern luxury.

Guests can look forward to an elevated experience that highlights Fijian warmth, heritage charm, and world-class service.