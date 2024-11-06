Fiji Airways upgrades onboard connectivity services

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Airways has introduced an upgrade to its onboard connectivity services, enhancing the in-flight experience for Economy Class guests with complimentary full flight messaging Wi-Fi from 1st of this month.

This offering is an upgrade from the previous 15-minute limit and is available on the airline’s state-of-the-art Airbus A350 and Boeing 737MAX aircraft.

In an era where staying connected is paramount, this new service allows travellers to communicate with friends and family using their favourite messaging apps, at no additional cost.

This initiative reflects the airline’s commitment to listening to the passengers and turning their feedback into innovative solutions that enhance the travel experience from start to finish.

In addition to the complimentary service, the Business Class guests already benefit from full-flight browsing Wi-Fi.

To further enhance connectivity options for all travellers, Fiji Airways has also revised its onboard Wi-Fi plans with more value-oriented plans.