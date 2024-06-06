Fiji Airports focused on diversifying revenue streams

Nadi International Airport [File Photo]

Fiji Airports is focused on overcoming challenges through strategic infrastructure investments, digital transformation, and diversification of revenue streams.

Chief Executive Mesake Nawari highlighted this while submitting to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs on the Fiji Airports 2021 Annual Report.

While highlighting the Fiji Airports’ financial performance, Nawari noted the company’s strong recovery to pre-COVID levels by 2023.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Nawari stresses the importance of diversifying revenue streams to mitigate risks associated with future disruptions.

He says plans to develop a transit hotel and expand commercial retail space at Nadi Airport are part of this strategy to increase non-aeronautical revenues.

“If you stay in a hotel, you need services, plus the demand for office space within the airport is increasing, and we do not have enough space, so creating that commercial space as well, that’s just within the airport, and then I talked about earlier the master plan for Namaka, you see all around the airport how the growth of Namaka is all around the airport, the opportunity that’s there to create a town within a town, if possible, a city in Namaka.”

Nawari says by fostering partnerships and leveraging government support, it aims to enhance its position as a leading aviation hub in the South Pacific, driving economic growth and providing exceptional service to travellers.