FHL declares an interim dividend

Fijian Holdings Limited has declared an interim dividend of over $4.1m, in line with its dividend policy and based on company performance to 30th September 2024.

FHL Group Chair, Rokoseru Nabalarua says the financial results for the first three months is encouraging, with FHL achieving its budgeted dividend revenue following strong performances by its investments in tourism and those in the retail and finance sectors.

FHL Group’s forecast for the financial year ending June 2025 remains stable while being aware of potential slowdowns in emerging markets, geopolitical tensions, and market volatility.

Nabalarua says FHL will continue to focus on optimizing investments, addressing key issues within its subsidiaries, including cyber security, and ensuring its portfolio is resilient and forward-looking.

The dividend will be paid out to FHL shareholders on October 31st.