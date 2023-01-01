Decrease in the issuance of building permits

A total of 269 permits for construction valued at $45.7 million were issued in the September quarter of this year.

However, this is a decrease by 5.6 percent when compared to the same quarter of 2021.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics also states that when compared to the June quarter of this year, the number of building permits issued and the corresponding value of works decreased by 23.1 and 53.4 percent respectively.

A total of 125 completion certificates with a value of $22 million were issued in the September quarter.

When compared to the June quarter this is a decline by 12 percent.