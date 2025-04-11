Alison Supermarket expands its reach

Alison Supermarket has expanded its reach, opening its third branch in the Suva/Nausori corridor.

This latest location in Nakasi has created thirty new jobs for the community.

Managing Director Imraz Ali says they chose Nakasi because it’s a high-population area, and it’s competitive.

However, he is confident that his family business can thrive here.

Ali says they’ve opened a new branch every year since launching in 2023.

Ali adds that their success wouldn’t be possible without the support of they product suppliers.

Despite facing stiff competition from established chains, the Alison Supermarket director is optimistic.

