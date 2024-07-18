$150k for Lautoka Digicel outlet revamp

An investment of $150,000 has seen Digicel Fiji revamp its outlet in Lautoka City.

Chief Executive Farid Mohammed says they hope this upgrade will deliver a superior customer experience.

Mohammed says the store will also offer enhanced shopping options which is critical for Digicel Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this is also part of the investments which they are making around the country.

“This investment is on top of everything else that we are doing in the country. We continue to upgrade our networks. We’ve just finished our 5G rollout in Suva, and that’s waiting for approval from the government to go live. But that doesn’t stop there, we will continue. There is a master plan that we have in terms of our rollout of 5G around the country, as well as expanding our existing infrastructure and network.”

Mohammed adds they have been operating since 2008 in Fiji with a number of completed investments.