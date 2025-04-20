Zelensky says Russian attacks continuing after Putin announces 'Easter truce'

[ Source: BBC News ]

President Zelensky says Russian attacks are continuing on several frontlines, hours after Vladimir Putin called a 30-hour “Easter truce”

In a post on X, Zelensky says if Russia is ready to engage in a “format of full and unconditional silence, Ukraine will act accordingly – mirroring Russia’s actions”

Putin says he expects Ukraine to follow the truce until the end of Sunday, but Russian troops are ready to repel any violations

Ukrainian troops were told to hold fire minutes after the truce was announced, but air raid sirens have been heard in Ukraine

