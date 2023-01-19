NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to step down

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda [Source: 1News]

Jacinda Ardern has announced she is stepping down as Prime Minister.

She will leave the role no later than early February.

Speaking to the media, Ardern said there was no special “angle” or “real reason” why she wanted to resign, only that she was “human”.

“To Neve, mum is looking forward to being there when you start school next year. To Clarke, let’s finally get married.”

Ardern said she knew what the job of prime minister took and believed she “no longer had enough in the tank to do it justice” but there were colleagues who could.

She said her Government had achieved a lot and she was not standing down because she did not believe Labour could win the next election, but because she believed it could.

Grant Robertson says he won’t put his name forward to be Labour’s leader.

It came after she announced the election would be held on October 14.