More than 200 people convicted in massive Italy mafia trial

An Italian tribunal overnight convicted 207 people and sentenced them to a combined 2100 years in prison on charges related to their membership in Italy’s ‘ndrangheta organised crime syndicate, one of the world’s most powerful, extensive and wealthy drug-trafficking groups.

It took over an hour and 40 minutes to read aloud the court’s lengthy verdict, including the acquittal of 131 other defendants.

The drama unfolded in a bunker-style courtroom in the southern Calabria region, where the mob organisation was originally based.

The ‘ndrangheta has quietly amassed power in Italy and abroad as the Sicilian Mafia lost influence and now holds almost a monopoly on cocaine importation in Europe, according to anti-mafia prosecutors who led the investigation in southern Italy.

The organisation also has bases in North and South America and is active in Africa, Italian prosecutors maintain, and ‘ndrangheta figures have been arrested in recent years around Europe and in Brazil and Lebanon.

The defendants had been charged with crimes that include drug and arms trafficking, extortion and mafia association, a term in Italy’s penal code for members of organised crime groups.

Others were charged with acting in complicity with the ‘ndrangheta without actually being a member.

The charges grew out of an investigation of 12 clans linked to a convicted ‘ndrangheta boss.