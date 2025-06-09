Jimmy Kimmel returns from suspension, late-night show reaches ratings high

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Millions of people tuned in to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday to watch the host’s return to late-night television after a nearly week-long suspension, propelling the show to a 10-year ratings high among adult viewers, ABC said.

The network said 6.26 million viewers watched Kimmel as he used sincerity and humor to thank his supporters while addressing remarks he made on September 15 about the man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

It was the highest-rated regularly scheduled episode of the late-night show, which typically attracts an average of 1.42 million nightly viewers, ABC said.

On social media, the monologue attracted nearly 26 million views, ABC reported. That included 15.3 million views on Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O), opens new tab YouTube, and another 6.3 million on Meta’s (META.O), opens new tab Instagram by late Wednesday afternoon.

His monologue featured video of President Donald Trump speaking from Air Force One, saying the late-night comedian has “no talent” and “no ratings.”

