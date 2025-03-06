World

Israel's settler outposts stir annexation fears in West Bank

Reuters

March 6, 2025 12:02 pm

[Source: Reuters]

Just metres from the last houses in Bardala, a Palestinian village at the northern end of the occupied West Bank.

Israel’s army has been bulldozing a dirt road and ditch between the community and open grazing land on the hills behind it.

Israel’s military told Reuters the works were for security and to allow it to patrol the area following the killing of an Israeli civilian in August near the village by a man from another town. It did not detail what it was building there.

Article continues after advertisement

Farmers from the fertile Jordan Valley village fear the army patrols and Israeli settlers moving in will exclude them from pastures that feed around 10,000 sheep and goats, as has happened in other parts of the West Bank, undercutting their livelihoods and eventually driving them from the village.

Israeli settler outposts have appeared around the village since last year, with clusters of blue and white Israeli flags newly fluttering from nearby hilltops.

The settlers intimidated semi-nomadic Bedouin shepherds to abandon their camps in the area last year, four Bedouin families and Israeli human rights NGOs told Reuters.

Over recent weeks, caravans and shelters have begun appearing on the scrub-covered hills a few hundred metres west of Bardala, on land behind the new track, Reuters reporters saw. Such temporary shelters have been the first signs of new outposts being built.

Reuters was unable to contact any of the new arrivals in the outposts around the village.

The tighter military control in the Jordan Valley and arrival of settler outposts in the area over the past months are new developments in a part of the West Bank that had mostly avoided the build up of Israel’s presence on the ground in central areas of the Palestinian territory.

With each advance of Israeli settlements and roads, the territory becomes more fractured, further undermining prospects for a contiguous land on which Palestinians could build a sovereign state. Most countries consider Israel’s settlements in the occupied West Bank to be illegal.

Israel’s pro-settler politicians have been emboldened by the return to the White House of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has proposed Palestinians leave Gaza, a suggestion widely condemned across the Middle East and beyond as an attempt to ethnically cleanse Palestinian territories.

Ibrahim Sawafta, a member of the Bardala village council, said two dozen farmers would be prevented from reaching grazing land if soldiers and settler outposts obstruct their free movement. Unable to keep their large flocks in pens within the village itself, they would be forced to sell.

“Bardala would be a small prison,” he said, sitting on a bench outside his house in the village.

He said the overall goal was “to restrict people, to force them to leave the Jordan Valley.”

In response to Reuters questions, the army said the area behind the dirt road outside Bardala was designated as a live fire zone but included “a passage” manned by Israeli soldiers, suggesting limitations on free movement in the area.

It said the passage would allow for “the continuation of daily life and the fulfilment of residents’ needs,” without giving further details.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as the Yesha Council and the Jordan Valley Council, that represent settlers in the West Bank did not reply to requests for comment for this story. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sawafta said gunmen had been known to come into the area from towns to the west and the barrier appeared intended to make access more difficult and force traffic through main roads with security checkpoints under Israeli control.

But he said the effect of the move would be to obstruct access to the land, which in some cases was owned by villagers.

The activity around Bardala is part of a wider Israeli effort to reshape the West Bank. Over the year and a half since war broke out in Gaza, settlement activity has accelerated in areas seen as the core of a future Palestinian state.

In recent weeks, army raids in refugee camps near volatile West Bank cities, including Jenin, Tulkarm and Tubas, near Bardala, have sent tens of thousands of people fleeing their homes, fuelling fears of permanent displacement.

The raids come amid a renewed push to formally absorb the West Bank as part of Israel, a proposal supported by some of Trump’s aides. Israel’s military has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Middle East war.

CORNFIELDS AND GREENHOUSES

Bardala, with a population of about 3,000, lies a few metres from the pre-1967 line separating the West Bank from Israel.

It prospered quietly over the past 30 years as Israel’s settlement movement swallowed up thousands of hectares of land in other parts of the West Bank.

The cornfields and clusters of plastic-sheeted greenhouses where its farmers grow aubergines, peppers and zucchini for the markets of the West Bank and Israel underscore how fertile the land is in the narrow strip of valley alongside the Jordan River, running from the Dead Sea north towards the Sea of Galilee.

But the new Israeli-controlled path will squeeze the village against Highway 90, a road that runs north-south along the riverine border with Jordan from the Dead Sea.

Highway 90 ends at the separating line between the West Bank and Israel, just outside the village. The separating line is marked by a high fence.

Citing the experience of other villages, Dror Etkes, founder of Israeli rights group Kerem Navot, said the new track and settlement activity would block access for Palestinians to the area north of Bardala, “all the way up to the separation barrier.”

Kerem Navot tracks Israeli settlement and land management policy in the West Bank.

The authorities “will take a few thousand dunhams, mainly of agricultural land and prevent the Palestinians from cultivating this land,” he said. A dunham is a tenth of a hectare.

ANNEXATION FEARS

The West Bank, so named because of its relation to the river that separates it from Jordan, has long been seen by religious nationalist hardliners in Israel as part of a Greater Israel through historical and Biblical connections to the Jewish people.

Jewish settlement building has roared ahead under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and allies in government such as hardline Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, himself a settler, who said last year he would push to gain Washington’s support for annexation in 2025.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said at the time that the government’s position on annexation had not yet been settled. Israel’s opposition to ceding control of the West Bank has been deepened by its fears of a repeat of the October 7, 2023 attack near Gaza.

Since the start of the war in Gaza, 43 new outposts, the seeds of future settlements, have been built in the West Bank, according to Peace Now, an Israeli organization that tracks settlement building.

Most are farm outposts that exclude Palestinians from agricultural land. At least seven were built in the Jordan Valley, according to Palestinian Authority figures.

As in other areas of the West Bank, Palestinians and rights groups say the arrival of outposts coincided with more violence from bands of settlers, now free of the fear of U.S. sanctions since Trump cancelled penalties imposed under former President Joe Biden for previous violence.

For months, Bedouins living in semi-permanent stockades in the hills grazing sheep and goats around the Jordan Valley have been subjected to harassment by violent groups of settlers. In late January, the local school in Bardala itself was attacked, after the settlers said stones had been thrown at them.

“The settlers would attack us every Saturday, not allowing us to leave the house at all,” said Mahmoud Kaabneh, who left his home in Um Aljmal, an area in the hills some 20 km south of Bardala for Tubas, along with a dozen other families after repeated incursions by threatening bands of settlers.

The creation in 2023 of the Settlements Administration, a civil department for the West Bank answerable to Smotrich, has fuelled Palestinian concern that the move from military occupation to annexation is already happening by stealth.

In his first term, Trump overturned decades of U.S. policy by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

But he has not so far given U.S. approval to the calls for full annexation, which could be an obstacle to one of his main foreign policy goals, a security pact with Saudi Arabia that could include normalizing relations with Israel in an expansion of the so-called Abraham Accords.

Extending Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank would end already slim hopes of creating an independent Palestine alongside Israel, which Saudi Arabia has declared to be a non-negotiable condition for normalizing relations.

But Trump’s talk of redeveloping Gaza as a U.S.-controlled waterfront resort, along with his aides’ ties to the settler movement, has alarmed Palestinians, still haunted by the “Nakba,” or catastrophe, in the 1948 war at the start of the state of Israel, when some 750,000 Palestinians fled or were forced out of their homes and never returned.

For Sawafta, from the Bardala village council, developments like the one in his home village point to an effort to dispossess Palestinians in the way their parents and grandparents were dispossessed before.

“Israel effectively and practically confiscates the land,” he said.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

RFMF to focus on security, not political intervention

Trio clarify stance taken

Ahluwalia still the VC says university

Nauusori

Nine percent of Fiji’s health facilities still offline

Cabinet to decide on scrapping No-Repeat Policy

Turmeric and kava leading in agriculture exports

Four Opposition MPs back constitutional amendment bill tabling

Bill to amend Constitution tabled in Parliament

Fiji eyes trade gains, Rejects low-quality imports

TRC to complete preparatory phase

Israel's settler outposts stir annexation fears in West Bank

Mozambique police fire on opposition march

Auckland City FC clarifies position on OFC Pro League

Pope Francis in stable condition, resumes some work

Devo Babas leads Fiji Bitter 7s Series table

Liverpool's Elliott grabs last-gasp winner against dominant PSG

Raphinha earns 10-man Barcelona gutsy 1-0 win at Benfica

Kane double as Bayern outclass error-prone Leverkusen 3-0

Russian missile attack kills two, injures 28

Fiji Finals athletes are fortunate says Kaloumaira

Jack Daniel's maker: Canada pulling US alcohol off shelves 'worse than tariff'

Enemies for 80 mins, mates after: Narawa

Live coverage to fuel not faze athletes

Boston focuses on development

Inter beat Feyenoord 2-0 for first-leg advantage in Champions League

Plans for new Productivity Commission

Ministry take steps to preserve traditional craft skills

Outrage over contaminated flour

China says it is ready for 'any type of war' with US

Fiji shines at CCW 2025 as outsourcing hub

New Zealand beat S Africa, to meet India in Champions Trophy final

Wasasala scores brace in Fiji’s opening friendly

Man dies following alleged stabbing

Fiji Finals to air LIVE on FBC Sports

Trump claims Zelenskiy letter signals Ukraine dialogue

Student enrollment sees major increase

Site secured after two failed attempts

Six months of pain, now it’s time to shine

Catholics embrace Lent with prayer, fasting, and charity

Local coaches receive international licenses

Cancer care gets a boost

Trudeau slams Trump's tariffs, vows retaliation

Trump wants to kill $52.7 billion semiconductor chips subsidy law

Rokovucake Out, Suva goalkeepers step up for Tavua clash

New strategy promotes resilience for vulnerable groups

FWCC demands tougher police stance on abuse

Jackson makes interesting changes to line-up

HA to build 200 homes, develop 362 lots

Two pairs of sisters for round 2

Fiji and Canada forge stronger diplomatic ties

Ahluwalia had verbally resigned says Minister

Stick with us, we’re working hard : Tuqiri

Name and shame on the cards

Hope insight for Nabavatu villagers

Flu and injuries affect Fiji Men's 7s training

Expo promotes women’s economic growth

Basketball part of childhood for many youths in Raiwaqa

Over 1000 households facing eviction

Policy built on sovereignty, security, and prosperity

Trump addresses congress amid tensions

Man accused of fraudulent financial transaction

FRCS and Police unite to enhance law enforcement

Lille claim 1-1 draw at Dortmund in Champions League first leg

Brahim strike gives Real Madrid 2-1 first-leg lead over Atletico

Rampant Arsenal thrash PSV 7-1 away in Champions League rout

G16 yet to reveal position on Constitution changes

National Condom Campaign targets rising HIV cases

400 women shine at National Expo

Nalumisa eyes economic gains for Lautoka and Ba

Kunadei tries out athletics for the first time

Late own goal and penalty earn Villa 3-1 first-leg win at Brugge

Another milestone for the Gibbes brothers

Late birth and death registrations a growing concern

Crime rates increase: Naivalurua

MoH faces dietitian shortages

Vanuatu man is first international heart surgery patient

Fiji's health status stagnant: Dr Lalabalavu

Elder impresses in Oceania Camp

Immigration reforms to boost national security

Archbishop Loy Chong calls for reflection on Ash Wednesday

Teen arrested over alleged mass shooting at new Sydney mosque

WHO backs Mental Health Act review

Government ramps up efforts to build resilience

India beat Australia by four wickets to reach Champions Trophy final

Mesovu eyes global market

Drua youngsters and Narogo vie for Fiji 7s spots

US health agency says employees can apply for early retirement

We're not lodging any complaints

Doctor and nurse retention improves

Boston Club excited for Fiji Cup

Rise in elder abuse worries Ministry

Narube's actions unlawful says Prasad

SPX prioritises women in leadership

Police to interview Crown actor over Gaza rally

Fear of Constitutional reform is misguided says Leung

US SEC offers staff $50,000 to resign or retire, memo says

Palestinians hope ‘No Other Land’ Oscar win brings help as they face possible Israeli expulsion

Pope Francis 'alert' after respiratory failure

Nottingham Forest beat Ipswich on penalties to reach FA Cup quarter-finals

Supermarket caught altering expiry dates

Roadside stall owners in Nasinu warned

McDonald honored for contributions

Democratic governors recruit government workers laid off by Trump

Sex worker drama 'Anora' sweeps Oscars with five awards including best picture

US pauses military aid to Ukraine, says White House

AG pushes for civic values in school curriculum

Women still underrepresented

Fisher grateful for experience

Oscar fever for Brazil’s Fernanda Torres has made her this year’s Carnival muse

Ravutaumada set for return against Chiefs

Ministry supports 35,000 vulnerable households

Sherman focuses on performance over results for friendlies

Government seeks private sector investment in agriculture

White House seeks plan for possible Russia sanctions relief, sources say

Batiwale case referred to SG

Health sector to undergo major strategic overhall

LMS targets 180 athletes for zone

Gaza aid stockpiles limited after Israel cuts flows, aid groups warn

Independent studios Neon, A24 dominate Academy Awards

Man jailed for rape of daughter 22-years-ago

India out to milk venue advantage for revenge against Australia

Three weeks suspension for Sotutu

Government outlines major health sector investments

Social media abuse by MPs ‘disappointing,’ says Ditoka

Plans for ECs in each of Fiji’s four divisions

Pakistani, Afghan security forces clash at closed main border crossing

Two charged for alleged deception

Allu Arjun to replace Salman Khan in Atlee film: Report

Kava exports stalled by high local consumption

Railumu’s dream debut

Anora Wins, Conan Delivers Oscar One-Liners

FEO prepares for local government election

UN rights chief concerned about US policy under Trump

Sixteen teams to battle in Fiji Cup

Fiji to modernise Civil Aviation Act

Murray to join Djokovic coaching team at Indian Wells

Blatter and Platini back in court in Swiss Fifa fraud case

Ministry focuses on tacking illegal fishing and logging

$190m FDB guarantee approved without opposition

BSP Life pays record $99m in customer benefits

Brumbies forward returns from Fiji with dengue

Provocative Trump statements about Canada loom large as Trudeau meets King

Navy and Land Forces to strengthen interoperability

SCGF reduces interest rates of BLP loan

Fulham condemns abuse of Bassey

Manchester United's goal drought continues

India set sights on semi-final clash with Australia

USAID official warns of unnecessary deaths from Trump's foreign aid block, then says he's been put on leave

Cane farmers interest rate reduction

Bulitavu calls for bipartisanship

Drua focus on finishing strong

Israeli-Palestinian film 'No Other Land' wins best documentary feature

Something is seriously wrong says Chand

FEO starts election material destruction

Students encouraged to participate in inter-house

COI report on Malimali delayed by six weeks

Climate resilience a priority for Fisheries and Forestry

'I'm Still Here' makes history as first Brazilian film to win best international feature

'The Brutalist' star Adrien Brody crowned best actor at the Oscars

Fiji clubs expresses interest for OFC Professional League

Oceania Pro League takes shape with 24 applicants

Confidence remains high as New Zealand turn attention to semi-finals

Trump names cryptocurrencies in strategic reserve, sending prices up

'Anora' filmmaker Sean Baker wins Oscar for Best Director

No tax on Suki says DPM Prasad

‘Flow’ wins best animated feature film Oscar

Father of five behind bars for sexual assault

FEO to boost overseas voter participation

Aussies raided in alleged AI child abuse case

First cyclone in 50 years to hit populated coast

Rabuka lays out measures to tackle debt and drive recovery

Elder has a “good feeling” for this year

Mother-killer could walk free in less than four years

Power outage halts surgery, MOH investigates

McKellar not impressed despite win over Drua

Unfair to remove old vehicles if roadworthy says Kuridrani

Budget preparations in full swing

Fisheries sector injects millions to the economy

Basketball’s Fiji Cup back after three years

Raiders' big Vegas win comes at cost for Tapine, Savage

UK, European leaders join forces to draft Ukraine peace plan to take to US

Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez arrive at unpredictable Oscars

WADA extends intelligence and investigations offensive to Oceania

Israel blocks aid into Gaza as ceasefire standoff escalates

PM rejects ‘Beggar Nation’ label

Seruiratu urges government to turn talk into action

Mystery spinner Chakravarthy gives India a 'good headache'

Focus on drivers, not punishment, says UN specialist

Labor market stabilizes

Help locate missing girls

FCS denies assault claims

Canada PM Trudeau says protecting independence is his priority in talks with King Charles

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he can salvage relationship with US

Flash flood warning for Vanua Levu

Coach impressed with Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula

Hamas rejects extending first phase of Gaza ceasefire

Turaganivalu finds footing in balancing sports and studies

Leno is Fulham's shootout hero as they upset FA Cup holders Man United

Drug abuse and HIV threaten detention centers