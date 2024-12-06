France's Macron seeks new Prime Minister

[Source: Reuters]

French President Emmanuel Macron met allies and parliament leaders on Thursday as he sought to swiftly appoint a new prime minister to replace Michel Barnier, who officially resigned a day after opposition lawmakers voted to topple his government.

Barnier, a veteran conservative whom Macron appointed prime minister barely three months ago, became the shortest-serving prime minister in modern French history after he failed to find enough support for a budget aimed at taming a wide deficit.

The Elysee Palace said Macron had asked Barnier and his government to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new government is formed.

Three sources told Reuters on Wednesday that Macron aimed to appoint a replacement swiftly, with one saying he wanted to do so before a ceremony on Saturday to reopen Notre-Dame Cathedral – renovated after a devastating fire. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is among world leaders expected to attend.

Allies in Macron’s own camp joined the chorus urging swift action. After the late June and early July snap elections, it took Macron nearly two months to appoint Barnier.

France now risks ending the year without a stable government or a 2025 budget, although the constitution allows special measures that would avert a U.S.-style government shutdown.

The political turmoil in France further weakens a European Union already reeling from the implosion of Germany’s coalition government, and comes just weeks before Trump returns to the White House.

It also diminishes Macron, who precipitated the crisis with an ill-fated decision to call a snap election in June that give rise to the country’s polarised parliament.

Macron was due to address to the nation at 8pm (1900 GMT).

The president had lunch with Francois Bayrou, whose name has been cited by French media as a possible successor to Barnier, Le Parisien newspaper reported. An aide to Bayrou did not respond to a request for comment on whether the veteran centrist had been tapped for the role of prime minister.