Czech schools and bars shut in partial lockdown

| @BBCWorld
October 14, 2020 8:20 am

The Czech Republic is imposing a new three-week partial lockdown from midnight (22:00 GMT) to combat coronavirus, shutting schools, bars and clubs and restricting restaurants to deliveries and takeaways.

Kindergartens will stay open and special provision will be made for the children of critical care workers.

University dorms are also being closed temporarily.

The country has Europe’s highest rate of infection, adjusted for population.

The shutdown will last until 3 November, under the new rules agreed by the Czech government on Monday.

Public consumption of alcohol will be banned until then.

