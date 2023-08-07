Boy, 12, killed in hit-and-run crash on motorway

[Source: BBC]

A 12-year-old boy has died in a hit-and-run crash on a motorway in West Yorkshire.

The child was struck by a vehicle on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 near Cleckheaton shortly before 22:00 BST on Saturday.

West Yorkshire Police said he had been trying to make his way from the central reservation to the hard shoulder when he was fatally injured.

Officers have appealed for the driver involved to come forward.

Just after 21:30 police received reports of a single-vehicle crash on the slip road to Hartshead Moor Services.

Officers then received further reports of two people walking along the motorway, shortly before the subsequent crash in which the boy died.

‘Tragic’

Emergency crews responding to the calls found a man on the hard shoulder and he was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and is currently in custody.

Det Ch Supt Sarah Jones, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident that has resulted in the death of a young boy.

“We understand that he was trying to make his way from the central reservation to the hard shoulder when he has been hit by a vehicle.

“The driver of this vehicle has not stopped at the scene or reported this collision to the police, and I would urge them to come forward now.

“We are also asking anyone who was driving along the M62 between Hartshead Moor and the M606 last night between 21:30 and 21:50 to please check any dashcam footage you may have of this incident.”

The stretch of motorway between junctions 25 and 26 was closed overnight but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force’s major collision inquiry team.