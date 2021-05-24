Australia to welcome overseas tourists by Easter: Morrison

International tourists could be allowed to come back to Australia before Easter, according to the prime minister.

As Omicron cases continue to surge across the country, Scott Morrison says tourists and other international travellers could be allowed back once case numbers subside.

Since its international border reopened in late 2021, only citizens, permanent residents and their families, along with international students and skilled workers have been allowed to enter.

Morrison says while a specific date had not been set for a return for overseas tourists, he indicated it could come soon.

It comes as the federal government waived the visa fees for international students and backpackers in an attempt to get more overseas travellers back into the country.

Medical experts have said Omicron waves had peaked or were close to peaking in several jurisdictions, while deaths remain high, as Australia recorded its single-deadliest day of the pandemic on Friday.

Morrison says the COVID situation was being monitored closely before a date could be set for an international tourist resumption.