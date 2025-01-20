Australia beats Spain and Britain to win the New Zealand leg of SailGP

[ Source: AP ]

Australia won the New Zealand leg of the SailGP series Sunday, pressing home an advantage they enjoyed throughout the event to beat Spain and Britain in the three-boat final.

Three-time champion Australia sailed a flawless race in gusty conditions in the final, beating Spain by 22 seconds with Britain third.

After two events this season, Britain and New Zealand are tied with 17 points to lead the series standings. Australia and Spain are third with 16 points each and Australia now heads to its home event on Sydney on Feb. 8 and 9.

After four fleet races on day one, Australia led the Auckland event standings with 34 points from Britain with 27, Spain with 26 and New Zealand with 25.

Australia then won the first of three fleet races on day two and finished second in the next to secure its place in the final before the third race from which it had to withdraw with a technical issue.