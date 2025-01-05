Another 75 Guatemalan soldiers arrive in Haiti to battle gangs

[Source: Reuters]

A second group of 75 Guatemalan soldiers arrived in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince to boost a United Nations-backed mission tasked with restoring order amid chaos wrought by gangs, the mission said.

Another 75 soldiers arrived a day earlier, taking the total Guatemalan troop numbers to 150. All the reinforcements come from Guatemala’s military police unit, Guatemala’s government said in a statement.

A further eight soldiers from El Salvador also arrived on Friday.