Shaw bags another medal for Fiji

Daniel Shaw has secured a bronze medal for Weightlifting Fiji in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, currently taking place at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Competing in the junior men’s 81kg category alongside fellow Fijian Simione Ravia, Shaw’s performance earned him a place on the podium in a highly competitive field.

Shaw reflects on his achievement, acknowledging that while the result didn’t meet his expectations, it has motivated him to aim higher in future competitions.

“My last clean and jerk, if I got it, I could have secured a silver but I guess God had other plans so I just gotta accept it and work harder.”

He adds that this medal has set a new benchmark for him, and he is determined to push himself to achieve even better results.

Meanwhile, his fellow Fijian lifter is grateful for the whole experience especially as he represents the country for the second time.

The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship continues at the Vodafone Arena where there is no entry fee to watch the competition.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.