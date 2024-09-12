Tourney to thank wives

[Source: FCS/ Facebook]

Fiji Corrections Commissioner Jalesi Nakarawa says one of the main purpose of bringing back the Fiji Correction Services Wives Volleyball Tournament is to thank all the wives for their role in taking care of FCS personnel’s.

The tournament was held at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva yesterday and featured more than 20 teams.

He says the wives of their officers plays an important roles in making sure the officers carry out their roles in prisons across the country.

He also mentions that the tournament was another way to promote healthy living not only for the wives but for FCS personnel as well.

“It is important because we want to recognize the contributions made by the wives to the services, in looking after the officers and all that.”

He also adds that the tournament is the beginning of it becoming an annual tournament.