Football

VAX-Check tool on for Fiji FA

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 6, 2021 5:49 am

The Fiji Football Association has installed a digital VAX-Check tool as it prepares for the resumption of games on the 23rd of this month.

The VAX-Check tool is to authenticate the vaccination status of its players and officials.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Officer, Mohammed Yusuf, says this is done to ensure that no one cheats the system, placing the lives and safety of those involved at risk.

Article continues after advertisement

“All the double vaccination cards from officials, referees, coaches, players, everything that comes to us, we will have it verified. We want to ensure that everybody involved in a match inside a stadium are double vaccinated people so, we will leave no stones unturned.”

Yusuf says to get things normalize as soon as possible, Fiji FA will implement and strictly endorse protocols.

He adds all vaccination cards of national and district players are with the Ministry of Health for verification.

