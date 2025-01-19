Melbourne fans will decide on extending olive branch, says Collins

[Source: Reuters]

Danielle Collins will exit the Australian Open as public enemy number one after roasting a hostile crowd at the Grand

Slam and the American said following her defeat on Saturday that it was up to the fans if they wanted to repair their relationship.

Collins blew kisses at jeering fans and later thanked them for paying for her next five-star vacation following her second-round win over local favourite Destanee Aiava on Thursday, earning the sympathy of Novak Djokovic, who said the sport needed to take itself a bit less seriously.

After Thursday’s match, Collins told reporters: “There were a lot of people that were super drunk and had a hard time controlling themselves.”

While she did not play pantomime villain again, despite boos raining down on her, during a 6-4 6-4 defeat by childhood friend Madison Keys on Saturday, the 31-year-old said that fans had to determine whether they wanted to extend the olive branch.

“That’s up to them, right? At the end of the day whatever happens, happens. The biggest thing is nobody got hurt. Maybe some feelings got hurt or things were taken personally. They probably shouldn’t have been,” Collins told reporters.

“I feel like people take life way too seriously sometimes. Somebody was telling me that the average age of people watching tennis is 65. We need to bring some entertainment to the game. We can try to make jokes and laugh.

“I don’t have a big ego when it comes to this. I don’t care what’s written about me and I don’t care what some guy living in his basement is writing on the Internet.

“I’m just trying to have fun, to enjoy my life and have fun with it. All my friends on tour thought I was — they knew I was just being me and trying to make humour of the situation.”