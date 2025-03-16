Reds roar to victory over Waratahs in dominant display

[Photo Credit: Reds]

The Queensland Reds were in great shape as they overcame the NSW Waratahs 35-15 at Suncorp Stadium, bringing their season record to 3-1.

The Reds started strong and led 21-8 at halftime, dominating in all areas of the game.

The Waratahs, looking to remain unbeaten, struggled to match the Reds’ intensity and discipline.

Queensland gained the upper hand when Waratahs fullback Andrew Kellaway was sin-binned for a risky tackle on Reds captain Liam Wilson. Following the Waratahs’ early lead, the Reds capitalized, with Heremiah Murray scoring an opportunistic try to even the score

The Reds’ lead was then increased when Wilson crossed for a try and Richie Asiata scored with a strong maul. Fraser McReight scored another try, however he was soon sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

Langi Gleeson gave the Waratahs a late score, but the Reds held fast. Near the end, Angus Blyth scored a try to seal the victory, which was easily won 35–15.

While Max Jorgensen of the Waratahs displayed moments of genius but was unable to lead the Waratahs to a comeback, Seru Uru, who made a triumphant return, and the Reds were outstanding everywhere on the field.

The Reds are greatly boosted by the victory as they aim to finish in the top four.

