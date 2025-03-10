Larkham knows how difficult to tackle Drua

Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham

Despite beating the Blues at Eden Park for the first time in 12 years, the Brumbies have now turned their attention to the Fijian Drua, a team they beat in the opening round of Super Rugby Pacific.

The Brumbies two wins from four games have been recorded on the road, first in Suva and last weekend in Auckland.

Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham says it’s great to finally get a win at Eden Park but they need to leave that behind because the Drua will mean business.

“We are on a 7 day turnaround and we know how difficult they are(Drua) they have a few players back this weekend so back to full strength there, it’s not a game we can take lightly.”

The Brumbies are sixth on the competition standings with nine points while the Drua is eighth.

They defeated the Drua 36-32 and the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva last month.

Brumbies will host the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in round five of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific at 8:35pm on Friday.

