Drua denied? Controversial calls halt momentum

[Photo Credit: Fiji Drua/ Facebook]

The Fijian Drua have been on the wrong end of some controversial referee calls this season, with crucial decisions often shifting momentum away from them in tight contests.

Their match against the Brumbies last night was no exception as they fell 38-21 in Canberra. A series of second-half calls against them disrupted their rhythm just when they were gaining control.

Despite dominating phases early in the half, key moments went against them, leaving the team frustrated.

Co-captain Frank Lomani expressed his disappointment, pointing out how officiating played a role in swinging the game away from the Drua.

“We come in to win games and those calls, they change momentum. I think we had them in the first 15 minutes. We were building that momentum. I think that call changed the momentum where we were playing on top of them. That call, I think just gave them back the ball and they just put it down the paddock and then we were just struggling from there.”

However, Lomani believes critical calls—such as the decision against a potential penalty try and yellow card—halted their charge.

“We had two penalties. We could have gotten that yellow card in the penalty try but we just didn’t get it away.”

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will now need to regroup and ensure they stay composed under pressure, as they face the Western Force in round 6 of this 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

