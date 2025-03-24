Big makeover at training sessions needed

[Photo Credit: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Glen Jackson says they need to shake things up at training ahead of their clash against the Crusaders in Suva next week.

Jackson admits their current efforts are falling short of where they want to be, following a humbling 52-15 loss to the Western Force last night.

The loss is one of their worst defeats in four seasons of Super Rugby.

He says the team’s performance did not add up and the results aren’t reflecting the hard work put in.

“Preparing like we thought we would which is good – wasn’t good enough, so we got the Crusaders when we go back and a good round of home games so we’ll have to make sure to refocus for the Crusaders.”

The Drua will be on a bye this week and provides them the opportunity for some serious soul-searching before meeting the Saders.

They will clash at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva next Saturday at 3.35pm.

