Seruvakula debuts for Samoa 7s

Ravuama Seruvakula

Another Seruvakula is starting to make his mark in rugby but in Samoa.

Ravuama Seruvakula from Navutu, Navuakece, Naitasiri with maternal links to Samoa was part of the sevens team that went down 19-7 to Fiji in the Pacific Games final on the weekend.

The 19-year-old is the nephew of acting Flying Fijians coach Senirusi Seruvakula.

Born and raised in Samoa, Seruvakula says he’s lucky to have played against Fiji in the Pacific Games final.

“First time wearing this blue jersey, very grateful and blessed to wear this jersey.”

The youngster adds he’s thankful for the opportunity to play for the first time for Samoa and the experience will surely help him a lot.