Qoro ready to Olympics outing

Fijiana 7s player Meredani Qoro

Four years ago, Fijiana 7s player Meredani Qoro watched from home as Fiji won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 20-year-old never imagined she would one day make the trip to the Olympics with the national side.

Qoro says she has overcome challenges in her rugby journey leading up to this significant moment.

“It’s never easy and I have said before, I have faced many hardships and challenges like my passport issue two years ago where there was a disagreement between my mother and I, I never let that get to me and I continue to keep moving forward because I know God has bigger and better plans for my life.”

The former Saint Thomas High School student is not letting her past challenges hold her back and believes she has much more to achieve in life.

She says being selected is a dream come true and she hopes to make her family and nation proud.

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s have Canada up first on the 29th of this month at 3.30am at Stade de France.

They’ll face China later at 7am on the same day before meeting New Zealand at 2.30am on the 30th.

The side will depart our shores on Monday.