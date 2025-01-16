Jerry Tuwai stars for McDonalds Mike Friday’s 7s Select

McDonalds Mike Friday’s Select side showed no mercy in their opening match of the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s tournament this morning after thumping Devo Babas 26-12 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The former USA head coach’s side opened their scoreboard after two-time Olympic gold medalist Jerry Tuwai showed why he’s one of the best players in the world, scoring a double in their win.

South African great Roscko Specman also got to show some of his footwork and speed, setting up plays and setting up a try for former national 7s rep Iowane Teba to score towards the end of the first half for a 12-7 lead.

Irish great and former 7s captain Harry McNulty also got to showcase his aggressiveness on the field, scoring a try early in the second half.

Teba then scored a second for his side, before the Babas crossed over as well for a try before the sound of the final hooter.

The McDonalds Mike Friday’s Select will play their next match at 2.31pm against Australian Select 7s.

Meanwhile in other matches, the Fiji 7s side defeated Brothers 19-5, Tuva Rugby defeated New Zealand 7s 2 24-19 while Takita Brothers 7s went down 19-7 to the Australian 7s Select.

