Fijiana 7s miss out on Cup quarterfinals

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team’s hopes of advancing to the Cup quarterfinals at the HSBC SVNS Perth 7s were dashed following a 14-12 defeat to Canada in their second pool match.

Canada struck early, with Carissa Norsten scoring in the opening minute to take a 7-0 lead.

Fiji responded swiftly, as Ilisapeci Delaiwau broke through the defense to score, narrowing the gap to 7-5.

Article continues after advertisement

A miscommunication in Canada’s defense just before halftime opened the door for Fiji to capitalize through Lavena Cavuru, giving them a 12-7 lead at the break.

However, the second half belonged to Canada, as quick footwork from Olivia Apps secured a try and a successful conversion.

This last try gave Canada a 14-12 win and left the Fijiana side with lessons to take forward as they prepare for their final pool match against Great Britain.