Fiji 7s tops pool D

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side will go through as the top seed from pool D after beating France 19-12 at the Sydney 7s.

France had a dream start and was first on the board through veteran Jonathan Laugel who crashed over in the corner.

Fiji got their act together two minutes later when Josua Vakurunabili put Vuiviawa Naduvalo into space who raced away untouched for a seven pointer.

Article continues after advertisement

After some uncharacteristic errors from both sides, Fiji weathered the storm when captain Waisea Nacuqu struck on the stroke of half-time with his side’s second try as they led 14-7 at the break.

Nacuqu could’ve got Fiji further in front but he lost the ball on the tryline early in the second spell.

However, Laugel got France back in the game with his second try with three minutes remaining.

Newbie Josese Batirerega gave the thousands of Fijian fans at Allianz Stadium more reasons to celebrate when he strolled in for the third try.

Fiji will feature in the third quarterfinal at 9:35pm.