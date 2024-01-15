Fiji 7s builds depth

[File Photo]

The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s side is looking to build depth within its squad for the remaining legs of the HSBC World Sevens Series.

This is the view of assistant coach Viliame Satala after the Fiji Babaas won the Fiji Bitter Lomaiviti 7s title in Levuka over the weekend.

Satala, who was nicknamed ‘The Stretcher’ during his stellar career for his bone-crunching tackles says the development players in the squad are putting their hands up for selection with consistent performances in local tournaments.

He adds it is making selection a tough process for coach Ben Gollings.

Satala says the Fiji Babaas will participate in the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka this week.

The Coral Coast 7s kicks-off on Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.