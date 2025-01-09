Coral Coast 7s to feature world-class action

[Source: Coral Coast Sevens/Facebook]

The 2025 McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s is one not to be missed.

Tournament founder and chair, Jay Whyte, has described the Coral Coast 7s as a premier international competition, set to feature some of the best players and commentators from around the world.

With only a week left until the three-day tournament kicks off, Whyte is urging 7s fans to come out in full force and witness world-class action on the field.

“We sort of see this as a true international 7s event, part of that is obviously the quality of the sides coming into Fiji. The quality of the special guests, the ambassadors, and just looking at the McDonald’s Mike Friday 7s team we’ve got former Irish captain Harry McNulty, Rosko Specman. The viewing public will get to hear voices which are synonyms with the game of 7s. We’ve got big Sean Maloney from Australia. We’ve got Karl Te Nana.”

The tournament will be featuring teams from the United States from America, Australia, New Zealand and Samoa.

Whyte adds this will also be a good opportunity for players to showcase their skills and talent in front of scouts.

The Coral Coast 7s will be held next Thursday to Saturday, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.