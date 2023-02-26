Bukayaro's late try takes Fiji to quarter-final

Filipo Bukayaro.
Fiji is through to the Cup quarter-final of the Los Angeles 7s tournament.
The Ben Gollings-coached side defeated Australia 15-12.
Fiji started well with a try to Anasa Qaranivalu who went coast to coast as the national side led 5-0.
Australia answered back with a try to Maurice Longbottom when Fiji failed to connect their tackles.
Handling errors by Fiji saw Australia struck again with their second try to Nathan Lawson.
The Aussies led 12-5 at halftime.
The wet ground conditions did not help both sides with scrappy passes and players losing their footing.
However, the magician Jerry Tuwai made things happen for Fiji, setting up a try for Jeremaia Matana.
With less than two minutes to play and Australia leading 12-10, Manueli Maisamoa earned a crucial penalty for Fiji.
They were patient with possession and it paid off with Filipo Bukayaro crossing for the winning try.
