Bukayaro's late try takes Fiji to quarter-final

Filipo Bukayaro.

Fiji is through to the Cup quarter-final of the Los Angeles 7s tournament.

The Ben Gollings-coached side defeated Australia 15-12.

Fiji started well with a try to Anasa Qaranivalu who went coast to coast as the national side led 5-0.

Article continues after advertisement

Australia answered back with a try to Maurice Longbottom when Fiji failed to connect their tackles.

Handling errors by Fiji saw Australia struck again with their second try to Nathan Lawson.

The Aussies led 12-5 at halftime.

The wet ground conditions did not help both sides with scrappy passes and players losing their footing.

However, the magician Jerry Tuwai made things happen for Fiji, setting up a try for Jeremaia Matana.

With less than two minutes to play and Australia leading 12-10, Manueli Maisamoa earned a crucial penalty for Fiji.

They were patient with possession and it paid off with Filipo Bukayaro crossing for the winning try.