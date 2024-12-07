Bogisa confident in team

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Men’s 7s development squad member Lasaro Bogisa has expressed confidence in the team’s preparation ahead of the Oceania 7s today.

He praised the young talents within the squad, who have been working tirelessly to secure their spots over the past few weeks.

Bogisa believes the team is ready to face the challenges ahead with strength and determination.

“There’s heaps of young boys, heaps of young talents. They’ve been fighting for every spot these past few weeks, and they’ve been really good.”

Looking ahead to the tournament, he emphasized the importance of fan support.

The side will face Nauru at 12:24 pm today and Tuvalu at 8:16 pm.

The Women’s Development will face Vanuatu at 10:44 am and the Solomon Islands at 6:04 pm.

The 2024 Oceania Sevens tournament will air live on FBC Sports.